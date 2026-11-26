TOKYO, Nov 26 : The Bank of Japan must respond swiftly to signs of an inflation overshoot, including by accelerating the pace of interest rate hikes, hawkish board member Naoki Tamura said on Thursday, keeping alive prospects of a rate increase as soon as December.

Rising raw material costs, including from higher crude oil prices due to the Middle East conflict, are already pushing up prices for a wide range of goods with the pass-through to consumer inflation seen intensifying ahead, Tamura said.

"Recent price developments suggest further upside risks to inflation," he said, warning of price pressures from the Middle East war, higher import costs from a weak yen and still-robust demand for AI-related goods.

"Given that financial conditions remain accommodative, I believe the BOJ needs to bring its policy rate to a level deemed neutral to the economy soon," Tamura said in a speech.

The remarks come ahead of the BOJ's two-day policy meeting ending on December 18, when markets widely expect the central bank to raise its policy rate to 1.5 per cent from the current 1.25 per cent.

They also highlight the BOJ's focus on inflation risks, even as the recent market volatility and soft consumption cloud the outlook for Japan's fragile economy.

Tamura said financial conditions remained accommodative with surveys suggesting the BOJ's past rate hikes, and potential future increases, were unlikely to inflict huge damage on corporate activity.

"Within a few months of each rate hike, the BOJ can make a reasonable assessment of financial conditions" based on various surveys, Tamura said, signalling scope to follow up a rate hike in September with another one as soon as next month.

"Given that underlying inflation in Japan is less firmly anchored at the BOJ's 2 per cent target, I believe the BOJ must respond swiftly to signs of an upward deviation in prices, including by accelerating the pace of policy interest rate hikes," he said.

STILL SOME WAY TO NEUTRAL

With high energy costs and the weak yen adding to inflationary pressures, the BOJ raised its policy rate to 1.25 per cent in September after delivering a hike in June — a shorter interval than the roughly twice-a-year hikes seen in 2024 and 2025.

The central bank kept rates steady in October, but said underlying inflation has roughly hit its 2 per cent target and signalled its readiness to continue hiking rates to prevent price growth from accelerating too much.

Tamura did not mention an estimate he made in the past putting Japan's neutral rate, or the level that neither cools nor overheats the economy, around 2 per cent.

But he said the BOJ's policy rate was "still some way" from neutral when judging from still-loose financial conditions.

The need for further rate hikes is heightened by the fact Japan's inflation expectations are less firmly anchored than in other economies, leaving underlying inflation more vulnerable to large swings from external shocks, he said.

"In my view, the BOJ therefore must respond to shocks more swiftly and strongly than would be necessary if underlying inflation were anchored more firmly."

A former commercial bank executive, Tamura, along with former bond strategist Hajime Takata, is seen by markets as among the hawks on the nine-member board who prefer to hike rates steadily to forestall the risk of too-high inflation.