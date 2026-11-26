TOKYO/KOFU, Nov 26 : The Bank of Japan must respond swiftly to signs of an inflation overshoot, including by accelerating the pace of interest rate hikes, hawkish board member Naoki Tamura said on Thursday, keeping alive prospects of a rate increase as soon as December.

Rising raw material costs, including from higher crude oil prices due to the US-Israeli war on Iran, are already pushing up prices for a wide range of goods with the pass-through to consumer inflation seen intensifying ahead, Tamura said.

"Recent price developments suggest further upside risks to inflation," he said, warning of price pressures from the Middle East war, higher import costs from a weak yen and still-robust demand for AI-related goods.

"Given that financial conditions remain accommodative, I believe the BOJ needs to bring its policy rate to a level deemed neutral to the economy soon," Tamura said in a speech delivered to business leaders in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture.

The remarks come ahead of the BOJ's two-day policy meeting ending on December 18, when markets widely expect the central bank to raise its policy rate to 1.5 per cent from the current 1.25 per cent.

They also highlight the BOJ's focus on inflation risks, even as the recent market volatility and soft consumption cloud the outlook for Japan's fragile economy.

In a news conference after the speech, Tamura said his base case was for the BOJ to deliver a 25-basis-point rate hike once every few months until the policy rate reaches a level that neither cools nor overheats growth.

"But if there is a stronger likelihood of upside price risks materialising, we may need to raise rates at a faster pace," he said. "If upside price risks still exist, a 50-basis-point rate hike may become necessary."

The BOJ may need to take bolder steps if inflation expectations in households and firms heighten further, he said.

Domestic consumption is resilient and global AI demand will likely remain strong, Tamura said, suggesting that recent weak signs in household spending or the selloff in tech stocks would not be factors that hamper a near-term rate hike.

"There's still about three weeks until our December policy meeting, so I would like to scrutinise various data coming out by then," Tamura said when asked how the recent market rout could affect the BOJ's decision on whether to hike rates.

STILL SOME WAY TO NEUTRAL

With high energy costs and rising import costs from a weak yen adding to inflationary pressures, the BOJ raised its policy rate to 1.25 per cent in September after delivering a hike in June — a shorter interval than the roughly twice-a-year hikes seen in 2024 and 2025.

The central bank kept rates steady in October, but said underlying inflation has roughly hit its 2 per cent target and signalled its readiness to continue hiking rates to prevent price growth from accelerating too much.

Tamura said there was no change to his view that Japan's neutral rate - the level that neither cools nor overheats the economy - was somewhere around 2 per cent, leaving scope for further rate hikes.

The need for further rate hikes is heightened by the fact Japan's inflation expectations are less firmly anchored than in other economies, leaving underlying inflation more vulnerable to large swings from external shocks, he said.

"In my view, the BOJ therefore must respond to shocks more swiftly and strongly than would be necessary if underlying inflation were anchored more firmly."

A former commercial bank executive, Tamura, along with former bond strategist Hajime Takata, is seen by markets as among the hawks on the nine-member board who prefer to hike rates steadily to forestall the risk of too-high inflation.