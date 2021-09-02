Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ policymaker warns of heightening risks to Japan's economic recovery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ policymaker warns of heightening risks to Japan's economic recovery

BOJ policymaker warns of heightening risks to Japan's economic recovery

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) new policy board members Goushi Kataoka attends a news conference at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

02 Sep 2021 09:59AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 10:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Bank of Japan board member Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday the coronavirus pandemic may weigh on the economy longer than initially expected, warning of heightened risks to the central bank's forecast of a moderate, export-driven recovery.

While Japan's economy is likely to recover as a trend, the outlook was bound with uncertainty with consumption expected to remain in a "severe state" due to state of emergency curbs to deal with the pandemic, Kataoka said.

"Risks to consumption are heightening," with a spike in new Delta variant cases forcing Japan to maintain curbs on economic activity, he said in a speech. "There's a good chance the impact of the pandemic may last longer than expected."

An advocate of aggressive monetary easing, Kataoka has been a consistent, sole dissenter to the BOJ's decision to keep its interest rate targets unchanged.

Kataoka repeated his calls for the BOJ to ramp up government bond buying to push down borrowing costs for companies, so they can boost capital expenditure and invest in growth areas.

"Personally, I believe the BOJ must strengthen monetary easing" as inflation will remain distant from the bank's 2per cent target for years even if the economy were to recover, he said.

(Reporting by Leika KiharaEditing by Chang-Ran Kim and Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us