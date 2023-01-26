Logo
BOJ policymakers debated wage outlook at January meeting-summary
FILE PHOTO: People buy their lunches from street vendors in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

26 Jan 2023 08:12AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 08:19AM)
TOKYO : Bank of Japan policymakers debated the outlook of inflation at their January meeting, with some warning that it could take time for wages to rise sustainably, a summary of opinions at their meeting showed on Thursday.

While some board members saw heightening prospects of rising inflation, others said price growth will begin to slow and keep achievement of the BOJ's 2 per cent inflation target distant, the summary showed.

At the January meeting, the BOJ kept ultra-low interest rates unchanged but beefed up a monetary policy tool to prevent the 10-year bond yield from breaching its 0.5 per cent cap set just a month ago.

