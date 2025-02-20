BOJ to raise rates once more this year to 0.75%, most likely in Q3: Reuters poll

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan will hike interest rates only once more this year, most likely during the third quarter to 0.75 per cent, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll published on Thursday.

The survey also showed analysts' median prediction for the rate of pay increases in wage talks this year is 5 per cent, close to last year's 33-year-high, an encouraging sign for the BOJ to continue raising interest rates.

It would leave the BOJ as a rare global outlier pushing for higher rates, albeit from a very low level, even as other major central banks cut rates to shore up their economies as concerns mount over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

All 61 economists in the February 12-18 poll expected borrowing costs to remain unchanged in the March 18-19 meeting and only a small minority, 19 of 61, saw at least one 25-basis-point hike to 0.75 per cent next quarter.

Over 65 per cent of respondents, 38 of 58, predicted a rate hike to 0.75 per cent in July or September.

"It will be necessary (for the BOJ) to confirm the rate of pay rises in this year's wage talks and the extent to which they have spread to small and medium-sized firms, as well as to examine the January interest rate hike's impact," said Junki Iwahashi, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

In a smaller sample of 39 analysts who predicted a hike for a specific month, 59 per cent, or 23, picked July. Another 15 per cent, six, chose June while five each selected April and September.

The median prediction for the end-year rate was 0.75 per cent and end-March 2026 was 1.00 per cent, the poll showed.

In January the BOJ raised its short-term interest rate to 0.50 per cent from 0.25 per cent, the highest since the 2008 global financial crisis, reflecting its conviction Japan was making progress in sustainably achieving its 2.0 per cent inflation target.

A BOJ board member said on Wednesday the central bank must increase borrowing costs more as keeping them at current low levels could cause excessive risk-taking and cause an inflation spike.

July appears to be a likely timing for the next rate hike since it's a six-month gap from the January meeting, and it would also be after the Upper House election, said Masato Koike, senior economist at Sompo Institute Plus.

Separately, the median of 28 economists who offered their view on the rate of pay increases at this year's spring labour-management negotiations was 5 per cent, up from 4.75 per cent in a poll last month. It was the first time that the poll median touched 5 per cent for wage increases.

"It is expected that high-level wage increases will be made to retain workers due to a shortage of manpower and prolonged inflation," said Kyohei Morita, chief economist at Nomura Securities.

However, Morita flagged the necessity to be mindful of the sustainability of wage increases, as there are smaller firms that raise pay despite no improvement in profitability.

When asked what should be the BOJ's terminal rate, 33 economists gave a median forecast of 1.00 per cent, a view unchanged from a November poll. Forecasts ranged between 0.75 per cent and 2.00 per cent.

