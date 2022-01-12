Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ raises economic view for all Japan regions as pandemic pain eases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ raises economic view for all Japan regions as pandemic pain eases

BOJ raises economic view for all Japan regions as pandemic pain eases

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask stands in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

12 Jan 2022 01:19PM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 01:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan raised its economic assessment for all of the country's nine regions on Wednesday in a sign of its confidence that a recent resurgence in coronavirus infections would not derail the country's fragile recovery.

"All of the regions said their economies were picking up or showing signs of a pick-up as the hit to service consumption from the pandemic eases somewhat," the BOJ said in a quarterly report assessing the state of Japan's regional economies.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us