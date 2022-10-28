Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ raises inflation forecasts, keeps ultra-low rates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ raises inflation forecasts, keeps ultra-low rates

BOJ raises inflation forecasts, keeps ultra-low rates

A man walks past Bank of Japan's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

28 Oct 2022 11:06AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 11:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecasts on Friday but maintained ultra-low interest rates, remaining a dovish outlier among a global wave of central banks tightening monetary policy.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept unchanged its -0.1 per cent target for short-term interest rates, and 0 per cent for the 10-year government bond yield by a unanimous vote.

It also maintained its dovish policy guidance that pledges to ramp up stimulus as needed, and projecting that short- and long-term interest rates will move at "current or lower levels."

In a quarterly review of its projections released on Friday, the central bank said it expects core consumer inflation to hit 2.9 per cent in the current fiscal year ending in March 2023 and 1.6 per cent the following year. It projects inflation to hit 1.6 per cent in fiscal 2024.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.