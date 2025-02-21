Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ ready to increase bond buying if yields jump, says governor Ueda
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

BOJ ready to increase bond buying if yields jump, says governor Ueda

BOJ ready to increase bond buying if yields jump, says governor Ueda

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks as he attends a press conference after its policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan, October 31, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

21 Feb 2025 09:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday the central bank stands ready to increase government bond buying if long-term interest rates rise sharply.

"We expect long-term interest rates to fluctuate to some extent" reflecting changing market views on Japan's economic outlook, Ueda told parliament, when asked by an opposition lawmaker on recent rises in bond yields.

"But when markets make abnormal moves and lead to a sharp rise in yields, we are ready to respond nimbly to stabilise markets" such as by increasing bond purchases, he said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement