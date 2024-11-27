Logo
BOJ reaps $8.3 billion in dividends from ETF holdings
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

27 Nov 2024 03:29PM
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan said it reaped 1.264 trillion yen ($8.31 billion) in dividends from its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the April-September first half of the current fiscal year, up from 1.137 trillion yen in the year-before period.

The central bank paid 392.2 billion yen worth of interest to excess reserves financial institutions park with the BOJ, up from 92 billion yen in the same period of the previous year, its fiscal first-half earnings results showed on Wednesday.

($1 = 152.0400 yen)

Source: Reuters

