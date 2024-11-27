BOJ reaps $8.3 billion in dividends from ETF holdings

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan said it reaped 1.264 trillion yen ($8.31 billion) in dividends from its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the April-September first half of the current fiscal year, up from 1.137 trillion yen in the year-before period.

The central bank paid 392.2 billion yen worth of interest to excess reserves financial institutions park with the BOJ, up from 92 billion yen in the same period of the previous year, its fiscal first-half earnings results showed on Wednesday.

($1 = 152.0400 yen)