Business

BOJ says it will offer additional JGB buying on Wednesday
FILE PHOTO: Illustrative picture shows Japanese 10,000 yen bank notes spread out at an office of World Currency Shop in Tokyo in this August 9, 2010 illustrative picture. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

14 Jun 2022 11:45AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2022 11:45AM)
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan (BOJ) said on Tuesday it would conduct additional outright purchases of Japanese government bonds (JGB) on Wednesday.

The central bank said it would offer to buy 800 billion yen ($5.94 billion) worth of notes with maturity of more than five years and up to 10 years, up from 500 billion yen it originally was set to offer.

The BOJ said it would also offer to make additional, unscheduled outright purchases of notes of various shorter and longer maturities.

($1 = 134.6800 yen)

(Writing by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

