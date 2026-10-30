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BOJ sets ETF sale pace at 860 billion yen a year
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BOJ sets ETF sale pace at 860 billion yen a year

BOJ sets ETF sale pace at 860 billion yen a year
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks at a press conference after a BOJ policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan, September 18, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
BOJ sets ETF sale pace at 860 billion yen a year
Raindrops cover a sign with the Bank of Japan logo outside the central bank’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
30 Oct 2026 11:34AM
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TOKYO, Oct 30 : The Bank of Japan said on Friday it would sell about 860 billion yen ($5.45 billion) in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) per year on a book value basis, accelerating the pace of sale.

The central bank decided to sell its ETF holdings at a scale of about 0.1 per cent of trading value in the market, it said, as their value has been expanding in the stock market. It will now take about 43 years to complete the sales of its ETF holdings, versus the previously estimated 112 years, it said.

The change will take effect from January 2027.

($1 = 157.8500 yen)

Source: Reuters
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