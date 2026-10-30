BOJ sets ETF sale pace at 860 billion yen a year

TOKYO, Oct 30 : The Bank of Japan said on Friday it would sell about 860 billion yen ($5.45 billion) in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) per year on a book value basis, accelerating the pace of sale.

The central bank decided to sell its ETF holdings at a scale of about 0.1 per cent of trading value in the market, it said, as their value has been expanding in the stock market. It will now take about 43 years to complete the sales of its ETF holdings, versus the previously estimated 112 years, it said.

The change will take effect from January 2027.

($1 = 157.8500 yen)