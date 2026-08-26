BOJ to speed up its tightening campaign, raise key rate to 1.25% in September: Reuters poll

TOKYO, Aug 26 : The Bank of Japan will move more swiftly than previously expected and raise interest rates again in September, a majority of economists said in a Reuters poll, with the terminal rate also likely to be higher.

Poll results reflect in part the Japanese central bank's growing wariness about inflation stemming from the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, but also persistent selling pressure on the yen, despite last month's rare Japan-U.S. currency intervention.

Reuters reported earlier this month that the BOJ was set to raise rates as soon as ‌September and was considering hiking more aggressively thereafter, compared with its current pace of roughly twice a year.

A nudge from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also strengthened expectations the BOJ will move in September.

The August 17-24 survey showed 57 per cent of economists expected the BOJ to raise interest rates next month, a sharp turnaround from a July poll, when just 5 per cent expected a move this quarter. A minority, 10 of 58, expected it to follow with another hike to 1.5 per cent in either October or December.

"Since the market has already largely priced in a September rate hike, postponing such a hike would likely destabilize the market," said Ayako Fujita, chief Japan economist at JPMorgan Securities. "An early policy adjustment has become unavoidable."

The central bank raised rates to a three-decade high of 1 per cent in June.

Beyond this year, nearly two-thirds of analysts, 35 of 54, expected the policy rate to reach at least 1.5 per cent by end-March next year, three months earlier than predicted in July's poll. Around 60 per cent foresaw the rate reaching at least 1.75 per cent by end-Q3 2027.

Half of 36 respondents who answered an extra question said 1.75 per cent would be the terminal rate compared with just 19 per cent last month. The share of those choosing "2 per cent or above" rose to 36 per cent from 23 per cent in July.

YEN INTERVENTION INEFFECTIVE

Japan and the U.S. launched a rare joint yen-buying intervention last month after it hit 40-year lows, seeking to stem a selloff in the currency and Japanese government bonds that risked broader spillovers, including further upward pressure on U.S. Treasury yields.

More than two-thirds of respondents, or 18 of 26, said action was either "not very effective" or "not effective at all," with many saying it only delayed, rather than resolved, underlying issues.

The survey also found that 89 per cent of economists, or 25 of 28, said Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's fiscal policy would contribute to yen weakness as concerns linger over how planned tax cuts on food items and investment spending would be funded.

"The Takaichi administration's fiscal policy ... raises inflation expectations and intensifies concerns the BOJ is falling behind the curve," said Kyohei Morita, chief economist at Nomura Securities.

"In particular, if a consumption tax cut is implemented amid market concerns there is little backing for its funding, the yen's depreciation could easily accelerate, including through selling of Japanese government bonds by overseas investors."

(For other stories from the Reuters global economic poll)