Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ takes steps to make YCC more flexible, keeps ultra-low rates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ takes steps to make YCC more flexible, keeps ultra-low rates

BOJ takes steps to make YCC more flexible, keeps ultra-low rates

FILE PHOTO-An office employee walks in front of the bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, April 7, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

28 Jul 2023 11:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday but took steps to make its yield curve control policy more flexible, underscoring a growing concern over the rising side-effects of prolonged monetary easing.

At the two-day meeting that ended on Friday, the central bank kept unchanged its short-term interest rate target at -0.1 per cent and that for the 10-year government bond yield around 0 per cent.

It also maintained guidance allowing the 10-year yield to move 0.5 per cent up and down each around the 0 per cent target, while saying those would be "references" rather than "rigid limits".

The BOJ also said it will offer to buy 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGB) at 1.0 per cent in fixed-rate operations, instead of the previous rate of 0.5 per cent.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.