BOJ tankan: Japan firms expect CPI to rise 1.8per cent a year from now

TOKYO, Apr 1 : Japanese companies expect consumer prices to rise an average 1.8per cent a year from now, higher than their projection three months ago, a central bank survey showed on Friday.

Three months ago, companies expected prices to rise 1.1per cent over the next year.

Firms polled by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), as part of its detailed "tankan" survey for March, also said they expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.6per cent three years from now and an annual 1.6per cent five years from now.

The BOJ started the survey on corporate price expectations from the tankan in March 2014 to gather more information on inflation expectations, key to its current stimulus programme.

