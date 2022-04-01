Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ tankan: Japan firms expect CPI to rise 1.8per cent a year from now
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ tankan: Japan firms expect CPI to rise 1.8per cent a year from now

BOJ tankan: Japan firms expect CPI to rise 1.8per cent a year from now

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians wearing protective face masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk at a shopping district on the first day after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Tokyo and 17 other prefectures, in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

01 Apr 2022 07:56AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 07:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, Apr 1 : Japanese companies expect consumer prices to rise an average 1.8per cent a year from now, higher than their projection three months ago, a central bank survey showed on Friday.

Three months ago, companies expected prices to rise 1.1per cent over the next year.

Firms polled by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), as part of its detailed "tankan" survey for March, also said they expect consumer prices to rise an annual 1.6per cent three years from now and an annual 1.6per cent five years from now.

The BOJ started the survey on corporate price expectations from the tankan in March 2014 to gather more information on inflation expectations, key to its current stimulus programme.

(For queries, contact Daniel Leussink at: daniel.leussink [at] thomsonreuters.com)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us