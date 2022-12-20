Logo
Business

BOJ tweaks operational functions of yield curve control
BOJ tweaks operational functions of yield curve control

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Bank of Japan's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

20 Dec 2022 11:21AM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 11:25AM)
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan said on Tuesday it will widen the band at which it will allow the 10-year government yield to move around its 0 per cent yield target, as part of fine-tuning measures to address the cost of prolonged monetary easing.

The BOJ also decided to sharply increase the amount of government bond buying, it said in a policy statement.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept unchanged its -0.1 per cent target for short-term interest rates, and 0 per cent for the 10-year government bond yield by a unanimous vote.

It also maintained its policy guidance that pledges to ramp up stimulus as needed, and projecting that short- and long-term interest rates will move at "current or lower levels."

Source: Reuters

