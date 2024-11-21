BOJ Ueda says will 'seriously' take into account FX impact on economy, prices

TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday the central bank will "seriously" take into account foreign exchange-rate moves in compiling its economic and price forecasts.

On monetary policy, Ueda reiterated that the BOJ will reach a decision "meeting by meeting" on the basis of information that becomes available.

There is still a month to go until the BOJ's next policy meeting in December, he noted, adding that there will be more information to digest by then.

The weak yen - which had pushed up import costs and inflation - was among the factors that led to the BOJ's decision to raise interest rates in July.

"We do seriously take into account exchange-rate movements in forming our economic and inflation outlook including the question of what's causing the exchange-rate changes that are taking place at the moment," Ueda said.