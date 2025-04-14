Logo
BOJ Ueda warns of heightened uncertainty from US tariff policy

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a press conference after the central bank's policy meeting at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Manami Yamada/File Photo

14 Apr 2025 10:37AM
TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday global and domestic economic uncertainty has increased sharply due to U.S. tariff policy.

"U.S. tariffs will likely put downward pressure on global and Japanese economies through various channels," Ueda told parliament.

"The BOJ will guide monetary policy appropriately from the standpoint of sustainably achieving its 2 per cent inflation target, while scrutinising economic, price and financial developments without any pre-conception," Ueda said.

Source: Reuters
