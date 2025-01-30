BOJ will keep raising rates if economy on track, deputy governor Himino says

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Thursday (Jan 30) that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if the economy and prices move in line with the bank's forecasts.

In a speech, Himino also said it was "not normal" for Japan's inflation-adjusted, real interest rates to remain clearly negative for a prolonged period if shocks to the economy or factors that cause deflation disappear.

The ideal outlook for Japan would be for wages and corporate profits to rise, thereby increasing consumption and investment which would then lead to moderate inflation, Himino said.

In such a scenario, Japan may see real interest rates turn positive, he added.

"If our economic and price forecasts are achieved, we will raise our policy rate accordingly and adjust the degree of monetary support," Himino said.

The BOJ raised interest rates to 0.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent last week on the view that wages will continue rising and keep inflation stable around its 2 per cent target.