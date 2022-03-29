BOJ will prepare 'thoroughly' for possible launch of digital yen -Kuroda

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan currently has no plan to issue its own digital currency but will prepare "thoroughly" to respond to changing circumstances that could require it to do so in future, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday.

Kuroda made the remark in a speech to a private seminar on financial service innovation.

The BOJ plans to move to the second phase of an experiment for issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) from April, which will be key to deciding on pilot programmes and the eventual launch of a digital yen.

