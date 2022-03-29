Logo
BOJ will prepare 'thoroughly' for possible launch of digital yen -Kuroda
BOJ will prepare 'thoroughly' for possible launch of digital yen -Kuroda

BOJ will prepare 'thoroughly' for possible launch of digital yen -Kuroda

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

29 Mar 2022 12:14PM (Updated: 29 Mar 2022 12:14PM)
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan currently has no plan to issue its own digital currency but will prepare "thoroughly" to respond to changing circumstances that could require it to do so in future, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday.

Kuroda made the remark in a speech to a private seminar on financial service innovation.

The BOJ plans to move to the second phase of an experiment for issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) from April, which will be key to deciding on pilot programmes and the eventual launch of a digital yen.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

