Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ will raise rates if economy, price conditions continue to improve, Ueda says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ will raise rates if economy, price conditions continue to improve, Ueda says

BOJ will raise rates if economy, price conditions continue to improve, Ueda says

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a press conference after its policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan, October 31, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

15 Jan 2025 12:38PM (Updated: 15 Jan 2025 12:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :The Bank of Japan will raise interest rates and adjust the degree of monetary support if improvements in the economy and price conditions continue, Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday.

The new U.S. administration's economic policy and momentum of this year's wage negotiations in Japan are key in deciding the rate-hike timing, Ueda said at a gathering of regional banks.

"There was a lot of positive talk on the wage outlook" when the BOJ's regional branch managers met last week, Ueda said.

"We are currently analysing data thoroughly and will compile the findings in our quarterly outlook report. Based on that, we will discuss whether to raise interest rates at next week's policy meeting and would like to reach a decision," he said.

Ueda's remark comes a day after BOJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said the central bank would debate whether to raise interest rates at next week's policy meeting.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement