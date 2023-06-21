Logo
BOJ's Adachi says it's premature to tweak ultra-loose policy
BOJ's Adachi says it's premature to tweak ultra-loose policy

FILE PHOTO: An office employee walks in front of the bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, April 7, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

21 Jun 2023 09:50AM
KAGOSHIMA, Japan : Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi said on Wednesday it was too early to phase out ultra-loose monetary policy given the high uncertainty over the price outlook.

"We're seeing some changes in the public's deflationary mindset, or the perception that prices won't rise," Adachi said in a speech to business leaders in Kagoshima, southern Japan.

"In a sense, we're moving closer to achieving our price target. But there's high uncertainty over our baseline inflation outlook, so it's premature to tweak monetary policy," he said.

Source: Reuters

