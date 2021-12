TOKYO : Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi said on Wednesday the yen's recent weakness was bringing benefits to the country's economy by boosting corporate profits earned overseas.

"Personally, I don't think Japan is facing a 'bad weak yen' that could lead to stagflation," Adachi said, according to a text of his speech delivered to business leaders in Oita, southern Japan.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)