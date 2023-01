TOKYO : The Bank of Japan's (BOJ) move to tweak its bond yield curve control last month was a reasonable decision aimed at making its policy sustainable, former board member Sayuri Shirai said on Wednesday.

Shirai, widely seen as a candidate to become deputy governor at the central bank, however, also said she had the impression the BOJ's communication with markets had become slightly "complex".

She was speaking at a news conference at the Japan National Press Club.