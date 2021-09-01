Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ's deputy governor warns against premature monetary tightening
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ's deputy governor warns against premature monetary tightening

BOJ's deputy governor warns against premature monetary tightening

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Governor at the Bank of Japan, Masazumi Wakatabe speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

01 Sep 2021 10:04AM (Updated: 01 Sep 2021 11:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Bank of Japan must avoid reducing stimulus even if rising raw material costs push up inflation, deputy governor Masazumi Wakatabe said, reinforcing expectations it will fall behind major counterparts in dialling back crisis-mode policies.

An advocate of aggressive monetary easing, Wakatabe also said the BOJ was unlikely to follow suit when the U.S. Federal Reserve enters a tightening cycle given Japan's low inflation.

Unless accompanied by strong domestic demand, cost-push inflation alone will not generate a sustained pick-up in prices toward the central bank's 2per cent target, Wakatabe said on Wednesday.

Japan's economy emerged from last year's pandemic-induced slump helped by robust global demand. But a resurgence in infections and supply chain disruptions have dashed hopes among policymakers for a strong rebound in July-September growth.

"Even if the Fed were to shift to a tightening phase, that alone won't prod the BOJ to adjust monetary policy," he said.

"It's crucial to avoid tightening easy monetary conditions prematurely by looking just at near-term moves in the core consumer price index," Wakatabe said in a speech.

Japan's core consumer prices in July fell 0.2per cent from a year earlier, narrowing their pace of declines for three straight months due to the boost from rising food and fuel costs.

But analysts expect inflation to stay well below levels seen in the United States and Europe, as state of emergency curbs to combat the COVID-19 crisis weigh on household spending.

While warning of the hit to consumption from the pandemic, Wakatabe said Japan's economy will continue recovering with strength in corporate activity offsetting the weakness in domestic demand.

"Pent-up demand may reach a significant size," and eventually help boost consumption once restrictions on travel and dining-out are loosened, he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us