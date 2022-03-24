Logo
BOJ's Kataoka says weak yen positive for economy
BOJ's Kataoka says weak yen positive for economy

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) new policy board members Goushi Kataoka attends a news conference at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

24 Mar 2022 02:07PM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 02:16PM)
TOKYO : Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday a weak yen was positive for the economy, with the damage due to rising import costs likely very small.

While Japan may see consumer inflation exceed 1.5per cent for a prolonged period due to technical factors, the economy was unlikely to experience stagflation as growth is seen recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic's hit, he told a news conference.

(This story corrects to Kataoka, not Kuroda, in headline)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

