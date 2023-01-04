Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ's Kuroda aims to keep policy loose to meet price, wage growth goals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ's Kuroda aims to keep policy loose to meet price, wage growth goals

BOJ's Kuroda aims to keep policy loose to meet price, wage growth goals

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo/File Photo

04 Jan 2023 10:49AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 11:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday (Jan 4) the central bank would maintain its loose monetary policy in order to sustain inflation at its 2 per cent target along with wage growth.

Kuroda's comments at a New Year gathering of the Japanese bankers' association counter lingering market speculation the BOJ may join the world's major central banks in tightening money supply to fight decade-high inflation.

The world's third-largest economy would grow firmly and stably this year backed by accommodative monetary conditions although uncertainties such as inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic remain, Kuroda said.

Adding to the uncertainty, the yen rebounded sharply on speculation the BOJ may start to turn away from its ultra-loose monetary policy after it widened the yield cap range on 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) last month.

The yen spiked to a seven-month high above 129 yen against the US dollar on Tuesday, on rising expectations that the BOJ might move away from its accommodative policies.

The currency's momentum was further fuelled by media reports on the weekend that the BOJ was set to raise inflation forecasts in January to show prices near its 2 per cent goal in fiscal 2023 and 2024.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.