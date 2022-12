TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday Asian policymakers must be vigilant to economic risks and offer clear, sufficient and timely communication on their economic policies to "avoid unintended outcomes" in financial markets.

In a recorded speech delivered at an ASEAN+3 seminar, Kuroda also said the rate of global inflation this year is expected to exceed that of 2021 and then decline in 2023, a trend "that also applies to Japan".