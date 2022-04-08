Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ's Kuroda has achieved 'big feat' creating non-deflation situation, says govt spokesperson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ's Kuroda has achieved 'big feat' creating non-deflation situation, says govt spokesperson

BOJ's Kuroda has achieved 'big feat' creating non-deflation situation, says govt spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

08 Apr 2022 09:32AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 09:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has achieved a "big feat" in creating a situation that is not deflation, Japan's top government spokesperson said on Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno made the comments at a news conference, when asked to evaluate the central banker whose second term ends next April.

"Specific tools of monetary policy are up to the BOJ to decide, but we expect Governor Kuroda to continue taking necessary, appropriate steps in cooperation with the government," Matsuno said.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us