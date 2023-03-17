Logo
BOJ's Kuroda: Room to deepen negative rates further
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference after attending the Monetary Policy Meeting at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2023, in this photo released by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

17 Mar 2023 02:01PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 02:01PM)
TOKYO : Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday there was room to cut interest rates further into negative territory, but could not comment on by how much.

Under yield curve control, the BOJ applies a -0.1 per cent interest rate on a small pool of reserves parked by financial institutions. It also guides the 10-year bond yield around 0 per cent as part of efforts to sustainably meet its 2 per cent inflation target.

While it was possible to push short-term rates deeper into negative territory, cutting it to -2 per cent or -3 per cent would cause "huge disruption" to the banking system and was therefore difficult, Kuroda told parliament.

"It'd be hard to push short- and long-term interest rates down just by deepening (short-term) negative rates," Kuroda said, stressing the importance to keep buying government bonds.

Kuroda will retire when his second, five-year term ends in April.

Source: Reuters

