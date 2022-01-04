Logo
BOJ's Kuroda says global economic uncertainty heightening
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

04 Jan 2022 10:44AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 10:45AM)
TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday that uncertainty in the global economy was heightening due to "fairly high" U.S. and European inflation, as well as rising Omicron coranavirus cases.

But Kuroda added that he expected the global economy to recover driven by solid expansion in advanced economies.

He made the remarks at a meeting with the Japanese Bankers Association, the country's banking sector lobby.

(Reporting by Yuki Nitta, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

