Business

BOJ's Kuroda says inflation likely to gradually accelerate
Business

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda makes a speech at the University of Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

12 Jan 2022 09:14AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 09:13AM)
TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that consumer inflation was expected to gradually accelerate on rising energy costs and an expected increase in demand driven by a moderate economic recovery.

"Japan's economy is picking up as a trend, although it remains in a severe state due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic," Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

