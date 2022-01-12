BOJ's Kuroda says inflation likely to gradually accelerate

TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that consumer inflation was expected to gradually accelerate on rising energy costs and an expected increase in demand driven by a moderate economic recovery.

"Japan's economy is picking up as a trend, although it remains in a severe state due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic," Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.

