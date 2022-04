TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday recent yen moves were "somewhat rapid," warning that currency rates ought to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals.

But he said there was no change to the BOJ's view that a weak yen was beneficial for Japan's economy, brushing aside a growing market view the yen's decline was doing more harm than good to the economy by pushing up import costs.

