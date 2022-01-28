Logo
BOJ's Kuroda says targeting shorter yield under YCC among future options
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

28 Jan 2022 03:59PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 03:59PM)
TOKYO : The Bank of Japan could consider targeting a shorter maturity than the current 10-year bond yield as an option when the time comes to exit its ultra-easy policy, the central bank's governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, said on Friday.

At this stage, however, it was premature to raise the BOJ's interest rate targets or take steps to steepen the yield curve, Kuroda told parliament.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ guides short-term rates at -0.1per cent and the 10-year bond yield around 0per cent.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

