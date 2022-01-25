Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ's Kuroda vows easy policy, aware of early inflation risk
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ's Kuroda vows easy policy, aware of early inflation risk

BOJ's Kuroda vows easy policy, aware of early inflation risk

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda leaves after a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

25 Jan 2022 09:36AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2022 09:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda vowed on Tuesday to keep monetary policy ultra-loose and said the central bank was mindful of the risk inflation could shoot up before wages begin to rise.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida blamed recent rising prices in Japan on global commodity inflation, stressing the need to boost wages and household income to achieve solid economic growth.

"It's desirable to create an environment in which companies can pass on rising costs and raise wages, so that increasing consumption spurs economic growth and inflation," Kishida told parliament on Tuesday.

The remarks came after an opposition lawmaker grilled the pair in parliament, saying rising raw material prices could be stoking "bad inflation" in Japan in which wages fail to gain enough to make up for the rising cost of living for households.

The premier said it was hard to draw a line on what constituted "good" or "bad" inflation, and declined to say when Japan could achieve the type of inflation considered desirable.

BOJ's Kuroda said he did not think Japan was experiencing an "abnormally" weak yen that was pushing up import costs excessively.

"The BOJ will continue its ultra-easy policy so improvements in corporate profits and the economy prop up wages and gradually accelerate consumer inflation," Kuroda said.

"We remain vigilant to the risk prices may shoot up before wages begin to rise, or how (rising raw material costs) could hurt smaller firms. We must keep an eye out on these risks, while maintaining our current easy monetary policy," he said.

Kishida has been piling pressure on firms to raise wages as part of efforts to prop up growth and distribute more wealth to households. He has called for uniform wage hikes of 3per cent or more from companies that have been profitable.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill and Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us