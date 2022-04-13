Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ's Kuroda vows easy policy, warns of economic hit from rising import costs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ's Kuroda vows easy policy, warns of economic hit from rising import costs

BOJ's Kuroda vows easy policy, warns of economic hit from rising import costs

Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Jul 30, 2019. (File photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

13 Apr 2022 02:40PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 03:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Wednesday (Apr 13) warned the recent rise in inflation driven by higher import costs could hurt the economy, stressing the central bank's resolve to keep monetary policy ultra-loose.

Consumer inflation is likely to clearly accelerate as energy prices rise sharply and companies steadily pass on higher raw material costs to households, Kuroda said.

While the BOJ chief said the world's third-largest economy was expected to recover as consumption shows signs of improvement, and robust overseas demand underpin exports, he also warned of risks.

"The outlook, however, remains highly uncertain due to the impact of the pandemic, as well as developments regarding Ukraine and the impact on commodity prices," Kuroda said in a speech to an annual meeting of trust banks.

He stressed the need to maintain the BOJ's massive stimulus to support an economy yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

"Recent rising inflation, driven by higher import costs, weighs on Japan's economy by reducing households' real income and corporate profits," Kuroda said.

The spike in global commodity prices, fuelled by the war in Ukraine, and a weak yen have inflated the cost of imports for resource-poor Japan, threatening to derail a fragile economic recovery.

Finance minister Shinichi Suzuki jawboned markets against pushing down the yen too much, saying earlier on Wednesday that rapid moves in the yen were "undesirable."

The remark, however, failed to prevent the yen from sliding below 126 to the dollar on Wednesday, the first time it breached that level since May 2002.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Japan Bank of Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us