BOJ's Nakamura says stable $/yen moves good for economy
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo March 17, 2010. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

09 Feb 2022 02:23PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 02:37PM)
TOKYO : Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura said on Wednesday the country's economy would benefit if the dollar moves stably within the current range of around 103-115 yen.

"Compared with the past, exchange rate moves have been quite stable," Nakamura told a news conference.

"For companies, what's most important is for currency rates to move stably. If the dollar/yen moves within the current range (of around 103-115), that will make it easier for companies to make business decisions," he added.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

