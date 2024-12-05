Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ's Nakamura urges caution in raising interest rates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ's Nakamura urges caution in raising interest rates

BOJ's Nakamura urges caution in raising interest rates

FILE PHOTO: The Japanese national flag waves at the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

05 Dec 2024 10:14AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HIROSHIMA : Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura said on Thursday the central bank must move "cautiously" in raising interest rates, as smaller firms have yet to see profitability strengthen enough to weather higher borrowing costs.

"I am personally not confident about the sustainability of wage growth," Nakamura said in a speech to business leaders in Hiroshima, a city in western Japan.

Nakamura, who is among the most dovish members of the board, also said there was a chance inflation may miss the BOJ's 2 per cent target from fiscal 2025 onward.

"Consumption lacks momentum as households are becoming more frugal due to rising prices," Nakamura said, adding that some smaller firms are unable to earn enough profits to keep hiking wages.

"We're at a critical phase where we need to check many data and cautiously adjust the degree of monetary support in accordance with improvements in the economy," he said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement