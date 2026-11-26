TOKYO, Nov 26 : The Bank of Japan's net income shrank in the first half of the current fiscal year that ends in March 2027, as rising interest rates boosted payments made on excess reserves parked with the central bank, its earnings data showed on Thursday.

The BOJ's net income fell to 1.55 trillion yen ($9.7 billion) from 1.71 trillion yen a year earlier, the earnings showed.

Since exiting a decade-long, massive stimulus programme in 2024, the central bank has raised its short-term policy rate several times, including in September. The rate now stands at 1.25 per cent.

The BOJ pays the same 1.25 per cent interest rate on the excess reserves that financial institutions park with the central bank under a programme aimed at controlling money market rates around its policy rate.

The BOJ spent 1.91 trillion yen on such interest payments in the first half of fiscal 2026, much higher than the 1.27 trillion yen paid in the year-earlier period, its results showed.

The amount exceeded the 1.43 trillion yen in interest the BOJ earned from its holdings of Japanese government bonds, the results showed.

($1 = 159.1700 yen)