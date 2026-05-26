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BOJ's new trend gauge shows inflation exceeding target
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BOJ's new trend gauge shows inflation exceeding target

BOJ's new trend gauge shows inflation exceeding target
The Japanese national flag waves at the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
BOJ's new trend gauge shows inflation exceeding target
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a press conference after a BOJ policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan, March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
26 May 2026 01:18PM (Updated: 26 May 2026 01:19PM)
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TOKYO, May 26 : Japan's core consumer inflation rate excluding one-off factors, as measured by the central bank's new gauge, hit 2.8 per cent in April, exceeding its 2 per cent target and accelerating from 2.5 per cent in March, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.

The new index, which strips out institutional factors such as education and energy-related subsidies, showed a much faster year-on-year rise than the 1.4 per cent rate in the benchmark core consumer price index figure the government announced last week.

Source: Reuters
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