BOJ's Takata calls for swift hike in rates to 'good' position

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan must raise its policy rate to a "good" position at an early stage and focus on forestalling upside price risks including from the Middle East conflict, its board member Hajime Takata said on Monday (Nov 16).

"I believe the bank needs to conduct rate hikes nimbly after gauging the degree of accommodation in domestic financial conditions, in addition to examining developments overseas," he said in a speech.

The BOJ kept interest rates steady at 1.25 per cent last month but declared victory in its 14-year battle to hit its price target and stressed its policy has entered a new phase focused on avoiding an inflation overshoot, reinforcing its hawkish bias.

Takata, who proposed unsuccessfully to raise interest rates to 1.5 per cent last month, said inflationary pressures could intensify in the latter half of the current fiscal year that ends in March 2027 and push inflation above the BOJ's 2 per cent target.

"The BOJ must thus shift its stance away from encouraging a rise in underlying inflation, towards demonstrating to markets its determination to prevent upward deviations in prices," he said.

With underlying inflation having reached 2 per cent, the BOJ must move its policy rate sufficiently close to levels deemed neutral to the economy, Takata said.

BOJ staff calculations place Japan's nominal neutral rate, which neither heats up nor slows the economy, at between 1.1 per cent and 2.5 per cent, offering a rough guide on how far policymakers could lift borrowing costs.

"It's necessary to place the BOJ's policy rate at an early stage in what I would call a 'good' position - that is, a level near the median of the estimated neutral rate range," Takata said.