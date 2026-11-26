TOKYO, Nov 26 : Bank of Japan board member Naoki Tamura said on Thursday the central bank must respond swiftly to signs of an inflation overshoot, including by accelerating the pace of interest rate hikes.

"Given that financial conditions remain accommodative, I believe the BOJ needs to bring its policy rate to a level deemed neutral to the economy soon," Tamura said in a speech.

Tamura said rising raw material costs, including from higher crude oil prices due to the Middle East conflict, have led to a sharp rise in wholesale inflation with the price pressure seen broadening to a wide range of consumer goods.

"Recent price developments suggest further upside risks to inflation," due to uncertainty over Middle East developments and the yen's moves, as well as still-robust demand for AI-related goods, Tamura said.

The need for further rate hikes is heightened by the fact Japan's inflation expectations are less firmly anchored than in other economies, he said.

Financial conditions also remain accommodative with surveys suggesting that the BOJ's past rate hikes, and potential future increases, were unlikely to inflict huge damage on corporate activity, he said.

"Within a few months of each rate hike, the BOJ can make a reasonable assessment of financial conditions based on information obtained from interviews with firms and the results of various surveys," Tamura said.

"Given that underlying CPI inflation in Japan is less firmly anchored at the BOJ's 2 per cent target, I believe the BOJ must respond swiftly to signs of an upward deviation in prices, including by accelerating the pace of policy interest rate hikes," he said.