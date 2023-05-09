Logo
Business

BOJ's Ueda: No pre-set idea on how review could affect future policy move

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a news conference after their policy meeting at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

09 May 2023 08:23AM
TOKYO : Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday the central bank did not have any pre-set idea on how its scheduled policy review could affect its future monetary policy decisions.

"We will take necessary policy steps at each of our rate reviews, with an eye on financial and price developments, even while we conduct the review," Ueda told parliament.

The BOJ last month kept ultra-low interest rates but announced a plan to review its past monetary policy moves, laying the groundwork for Ueda to gradually phase out his predecessor's massive stimulus programme.

Source: Reuters

