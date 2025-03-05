BOJ's Ueda says geopolitical tensions could cause capital flow reversals

TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday geopolitical tensions could cause a sudden reversal of cross-border capital flows.

"Looking ahead, the resilience of Asian emerging market economies will be tested by rising geopolitical tensions in several ways," Ueda told a seminar hosted by the International Monetary Fund in Tokyo.

For example, the diverging monetary policy stance among central banks could potentially increase market volatility and have destabilising effects on exchange-rate dynamics, he said.