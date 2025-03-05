Logo
Business

BOJ's Ueda says geopolitical tensions could cause capital flow reversals
Business

BOJ's Ueda says geopolitical tensions could cause capital flow reversals

BOJ's Ueda says geopolitical tensions could cause capital flow reversals

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a press conference after the central bank's policy meeting at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 24, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File photo

05 Mar 2025 08:51AM
TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday geopolitical tensions could cause a sudden reversal of cross-border capital flows.

"Looking ahead, the resilience of Asian emerging market economies will be tested by rising geopolitical tensions in several ways," Ueda told a seminar hosted by the International Monetary Fund in Tokyo.

For example, the diverging monetary policy stance among central banks could potentially increase market volatility and have destabilising effects on exchange-rate dynamics, he said.

Source: Reuters
