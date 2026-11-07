Logo
Logo

Business

BOJ's Ueda says Japan could do well with AI replacing labor, given existing shortages
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

BOJ's Ueda says Japan could do well with AI replacing labor, given existing shortages

BOJ's Ueda says Japan could do well with AI replacing labor, given existing shortages
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks at a press conference after a BOJ policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan, October 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
BOJ's Ueda says Japan could do well with AI replacing labor, given existing shortages
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks during a press conference after a BOJ policy meeting in Tokyo, Japan, October 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
07 Nov 2026 01:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Friday said rapid advancements in artificial intelligence had provided a positive demand shock for the Japanese economy, but supply side factors would also need to be studied.

Ueda, speaking at an event hosted by the International Monetary Fund, said Japan could do well with AI replacing labor given its significant labor shortages.

He said he worried about cyber risks in terms of financial stability, adding that some small banks and small firms had not done enough to guard against such risks.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement