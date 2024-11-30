Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ's Ueda says wage trends key to possible rate hikes, Nikkei reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ's Ueda says wage trends key to possible rate hikes, Nikkei reports

BOJ's Ueda says wage trends key to possible rate hikes, Nikkei reports

FILE PHOTO: Workers clean used iPhones at an operations centre of Belong Inc, a unit of trading house Itochu Corp that sells used phones and tablets online, in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

30 Nov 2024 05:37AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the next interest rate hikes are "nearing in the sense that economic data are on track," the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

"I would like to see what kind of momentum the fiscal 2025 shunto (spring wage negotiation) creates," repeating his intention to keep a close eye on wage moves, Ueda told the Nikkei in an exclusive interview.

He also said "there is a big question mark left on the outlook for U.S. economic policy," suggesting the central bank will avoid rushing to rate hikes as President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, the report said.

The BOJ will scrutinise its policy at its Dec. 18-19 meeting, when some analysts expect it to hike rates from the current 0.25 per cent.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement