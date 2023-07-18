Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ's Ueda signals resolve to maintain ultra-easy policy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ's Ueda signals resolve to maintain ultra-easy policy

BOJ's Ueda signals resolve to maintain ultra-easy policy

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a news conference after their policy meeting at BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

18 Jul 2023 09:53PM (Updated: 18 Jul 2023 10:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Tuesday there was still some distance to sustainably and stably achieving the central bank's 2 per cent inflation target, signalling his resolve to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy for the time being.

"We have patiently continued our ultra-loose monetary policy under yield curve control (YCC)," with due consideration to the impact on financial intermediation and market function, Ueda told a news conference after attending a G20 finance leaders' meeting in India.

Ueda said the BOJ will scrutinise at each policy meeting the pace of progress Japan was making in sustainably achieving its 2 per cent target.

"If our assumption (that sustained achievement of 2 per cent inflation remains distant) is unchanged, our overall narrative on monetary policy remains unchanged," he said.

His remarks came in response to a question on whether the central bank saw a need to tweak YCC at its rate review later this month.

Under YCC, the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at -0.1 per cent and buys huge amounts of government bonds to cap the 10-year bond yield around 0 per cent as part of efforts to fire up inflation to its 2 per cent target.

With inflation having exceeded its 2 per cent target for more than a year, markets are rife with speculation the BOJ could tweak YCC as early as this month to address the mounting costs, such as market distortions, caused by its huge bond buying to defend the yield cap.

Sources have told Reuters the BOJ has been internally discussing the idea of tweaking YCC as early as this month, though the talks are preliminary and no final decision has been made.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.