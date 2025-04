TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if the economy keeps recovering, but will scrutinise "without pre-conception" whether its economic forecasts materialise.

"The economy and prices are moving roughly in line with our forecasts made in our quarterly report. But we need to pay due attention to risks, especially recent heightening uncertainty over developments in each country's trade policy," Ueda said in a speech.