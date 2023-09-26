Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BOJ's Ueda tells panel it is important to nurture positive corporate signs - govt official
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BOJ's Ueda tells panel it is important to nurture positive corporate signs - govt official

BOJ's Ueda tells panel it is important to nurture positive corporate signs - govt official

Japanese national flag is hoisted atop the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

26 Sep 2023 06:23PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda told the government's top economic council it was important to nurture positive signs of change emerging in corporate behaviour, a Cabinet Office official said on Tuesday.

A private-sector member of the council said it was important for the government and central bank to conduct "nimble" fiscal and monetary policies, according to the official who was present at the meeting.

The private-sector member also said the council should examine the possible impact of future interest rate hikes on the economy, according to the official.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.