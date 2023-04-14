Logo
BOJ's Ueda: Told G20 that Japan will keep monetary policy ultra-loose
BOJ's Ueda: Told G20 that Japan will keep monetary policy ultra-loose

FILE PHOTO: New Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attends a news conference at the bank headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

14 Apr 2023 10:03AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 10:03AM)
WASHINGTON : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday he told his G20 counterparts the central bank will likely keep monetary policy ultra-loose to stably and sustainably achieve its 2 per cent inflation target.

"Core consumer inflation, which is now around 3 per cent, is likely to slow below 2 per cent towards the latter half of this fiscal year," Ueda told a news conference after attending the G20 finance leaders' gathering in Washington.

Ueda also said the global economy is likely to recover after a period of slowdown, and help keep Japan's wages on an uptrend.

"The BOJ's forecasts already takes into account the chance of a global economic slowdown. But they don't see a severe global recession as a baseline projection," he said.

Source: Reuters

