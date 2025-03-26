BOJ's Ueda vows to raise rates if inflationary pressures broaden

TOKYO :The Bank of Japan must raise interest rates if persistent increases in food costs lead to broad-based inflation, Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Wednesday, signalling the bank's resolve to continue weaning the economy off monetary support.

Ueda said Japan's recent "very high" inflation was driven mostly by temporary factors such as rising import costs and food prices, which are likely to dissipate and thus not a reason to tighten monetary policy.

But there is a chance that sustained rises in food costs could push up prices for other goods and services, he said.

"If such moves lead to broad-based inflation across the economy, we must respond by raising interest rates," Ueda told parliament.

Ueda also said the BOJ will take "stronger steps" to whittle down monetary support if inflation overshoots its projections, signalling the chance of hiking rates sooner or more aggressively than initially expected.

Japan's core consumer inflation hit 3.0 per cent in February and has exceeded the central bank's target for nearly three years, with recent rises driven largely by steady gains in food prices.

The BOJ has stressed the need to focus on underlying inflation, or the long-term price trend that strips away the effect of temporary factors, in deciding the timing and pace of further rate hikes.

Ueda said underlying inflation, which the BOJ determines by looking at various indicators, is heading towards but remains "just a bit" short of 2 per cent.

"We expect underlying inflation to gradually converge toward 2 per cent even when temporary rises in food prices disappear," as a tightening job market and improvements in the economy lead to sustained rises in wages and inflation, Ueda said.

"We are always vigilant to the possibility that underlying inflation could accelerate at a pace faster than we expect," Ueda said.

The impact of rising food prices on underlying inflation will likely be a key point of debate when the BOJ's board issues fresh quarterly economic projections at its next policy meeting on April 30-May 1.

The BOJ raised its short-term policy rate to 0.5 per cent in January on the view Japan was on the cusp of sustainably achieving its 2 per cent inflation target backed by solid wage gains.

Ueda has said the central bank will keep raising interest rates if prospects of higher wages lead to broader price hikes, not just for goods but also for services.

A Reuters poll this month showed many analysts expect the BOJ's next rate hike to come in the third quarter, most likely in July.